Man asks Seattle TV station to put killing on Facebook

Authorities say a man told a Seattle TV newsroom that he had killed his wife and asked the station to post the message on its Facebook page.



KOMO reported Thursday that it notified police.

"I just killed my wife ... I want you to put it on your Facebook," the man said, according to KOMO's report.



Police started a search that ended about 6 a.m. Thursday at a Tacoma motel where officers found the body of 42-year-old Sara Barrett.

Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says she died of homicidal violence.



Police arrested 41-year-old Tony Barrett in Gig Harbor after a high-speed chase. They say he fought with a crowbar. He's in custody for investigation of murder.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

