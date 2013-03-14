Police: Lincoln City standoff suspect strangled grandparents

The King County sheriff's office in Seattle says the grandparents of a man accused of killing them were strangled.



Sgt. Cindi West says the King County medical examiner's office determined the cause of death for 82-year-old Robert Taylor and 80-year-old Norma Taylor was strangulation.



Authorities have accused 26-year-old Michael Chadd Boysen of killing the couple after they held a welcome-home-from-prison party for him Friday.



Boysen was arrested Tuesday after a daylong standoff at a motel in Lincoln City. He's in a Portland hospital with self-inflicted cuts. West says he's in serious condition and is conscious.

Police first surrounded the West Shore Motel, located at 3127 Anchor Ave., Tuesday morning. Investigators said Boysen checked in under his real name there Monday night.

Boysen had most recently been in prison for a robbery conviction, but investigators said he has a lengthy rap sheet including six felony convictions going back to when he was a teenager.

