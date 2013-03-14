3 men accused of murder make first court appearance

The death of Charles Weber, 25, was described as a violent crime, but now Portland police say they have the people responsible.

The three men charged with the murder appeared in court for their arraignment related to these charges.

Court documents weren't shedding too much light as to what happened the night Weber was killed.

It was on Saturday morning that police responded to Charles Weber's home on Southwest Dolph and that's where they said they found that Weber been brutally killed.

Nearby neighbors said they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary.

"I just heard car doors slamming behind my windows and thought maybe the neighbors behind mine had gotten into a fight again," said Leo Lowe, who lives nearby.

Three days later police arrested three men in connection with the murder.

Omar Ibrahim, 18; Mahmoud Moustafa, 20 and Hussein Ali Haidar, 21.

All of them are charged with murder, aggravated murder, robbery, and burglary.

"It was actually pretty shocking because we don't have much going on in this neighborhood at all," said Lowe.

Police got information on Tuesday that focused their attention on two locations within miles of Weber's home.

Fox 12 had the only camera on scene as police served a warrant at a home on Southwest 49th Avenue.

The same day, police served a warrant at an apartment on Southwest Luradel Street.

"They were on the stairs going up and I live on the stairs going down, When I asked what it was about they didn't' give us an answer and would only tell us that we were safe," said Megan Lee, who is a Fox 12 employee and lives near the apartment of one of the suspects.

"I think it's fairly terrifying. It's always been a quiet complex and nothing actually happens there but it's creepy to know that I passed these guys on a fairly regular basis," added Lee.

Weber's family was in court today to watch the arraignment and they declined comment.

All three suspects are expected to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 22.

