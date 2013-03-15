Ducks advance in Pac-12 tourney, play Utah tonight

Tony Woods had 19 points, Arsalan Kazemi scored 11 of his 14 in overtime and Oregon outlasted Washington 80-77 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

The tournament's third seed, Oregon (24-8) found itself in a fight from the start against the sixth-seeded Huskies.

The Ducks stopped Washington from getting off a shot in the closing seconds of regulation and held on in overtime to reach Friday's semifinals against No. 10 seed Utah, which knocked off No. 2 California in overtime earlier Thursday.

A year ago, Washington (18-15) became the first team from a power conference to miss the NCAA tournament after winning the regular-season title, thanks to an opening loss to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament. The Huskies could be out of the bracket after coming up short again in this year's tourney.

