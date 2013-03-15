Four Timbers players get national team call-ups

Four Portland Timbers players have been called up to their respective national teams for upcoming international games.

Defender Futty Danso will join The Gambia for its World Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast on March 23.

Forward Ryan Johnson and goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts will both suit up for Jamaica in its two upcoming World Cup qualifiers - March 22 against Panama and March 26 against Costa Rica.

Midfielder Will Johnson will play for Canada in a pair of friendly matches in the Middle East. They'll face Japan on March 22 and Belarus on March 25 in Qatar.

All four players will depart to join their national teams following Saturday's match at Seattle Sounders FC. Danso is scheduled to return to Portland on March 25, Will Johnson on March 26, and Ryan Johnson and Ricketts returning March 27.

