Fourth arrest made in 'very violent' SW Portland killing

Portland police announced a fourth arrest Friday in the killing of 25-year-old Charles Weber in southwest Portland.

U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Clifton Carey in Enumclaw, WA, on a warrant for aggravated murder.

The arrest happened without incident, police said, and Carey was booked into the King County Jail. He's now awaiting extradition to Oregon.

Detectives haven't said how Carey is involved in Weber's death.

So far, authorities haven't shed much light on what happened the night Weber was killed.

In addition to Carey, they have arrested Omar Ibrahim, 18; Mahmoud Moustafa, 20 and Hussein Ali Haidar, 21.

The trio made their first court appearance Thursday.



