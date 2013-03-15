More tsunami debris? Boat washes up in Oregon

A 24-foot boat with Japanese writing on it has washed up on a beach north of Florence and been removed to a landfill.



The find raises the possibility it's more debris from the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami. But the state Parks and Recreation Department says it has not been able to determine the boat's origin or date of loss.



The department says it found no pollution or other hazardous material. A state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist said some of the marine life aboard appears not to be native to Oregon, and samples were sent to Oregon State University for identification. Gooseneck barnacles, mussels and seaweeds were among the marine life on the boat.



The non-motorized boat was spotted Thursday by volunteer monitors organized by the Oregon Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. It washed up at Muriel Ponsler Memorial Wayside beach.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.