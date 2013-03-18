8 arrested at Eugene party with UO students

Eight people were arrested and 25 minors were cited for alcohol possession at a St. Patrick's Day party in Eugene that police described as out of control.



More than 30 people were crammed in the two-bedroom apartment when police responded early Sunday to a noise complaint. When the people inside refused to open the door, police obtained a search warrant and forced their way in.



The Register-Guard reports those arrested face possible charges of furnishing alcohol to minors and resisting arrest. They include some people identified on the University of Oregon website as students.



Police said one person at the scene was wearing a leprechaun hat.



