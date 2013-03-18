What are the odds?

Sure, it's nice to think about hitting the jackpot, but you have better odds of:

- Being struck by lightning in your lifetime (1 in 10,000)

- Bowling a perfect game (1 in 11,500)

- Hitting a hole in one (1 in 12,000)

- Having twins (1 in 40)

- Becoming President of the United States (1 in 43 million)

- Being injured by hail (1 in 5,114,000)

According to powerball.com, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Power Ball are 1 in 175,223,510.

