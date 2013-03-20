Oregon man killed 4-year-old for spilling beer

A 24-year-old Salem man who fatally injured his girlfriend's 4-year-old boy for spilling beer pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Gerardo Chavarria admitted in Marion County Circuit Court that he hit the boy's head against the floor in November 2011 in anger over the boy spilling Chavarria's beer, the Statesman Journal reported.



In 2011, Keizer police said Chavarria took the boy to the hospital, where staff considered the boy's injuries suspicious. They notified police, and a medical examiner later ruled 4-year-old Sebastian Iturbe's death a homicide.

Chavarria learned his sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and criminal mistreatment.

