Olympian, ex-UP player Sinclair joins Thorns for training

Olympians Christine Sinclair, Christina LeBlanc and Rachel Buehler have joined the Portland Thorns during a break from national team duty.



Sinclair and LeBlanc both recently wrapped up Canada's second-place finish in the Cyprus Cup.



Buehler was on the U.S. team that won the Algarve Cup earlier this month in Portugal. Teammate Alex Morgan, who scored both goals in the 2-0 Algarve final against Germany, is expected to join the Thorns next week.



U.S. Soccer and Women's National Team Players Association agreed recently to a new collective bargaining agreement, which allowed the U.S. players to train with their teams in the new National Women's Soccer League.



The eight-team NWSL begins play next month. The Thorns open the season on April 13 at FC Kansas City.



