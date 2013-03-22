Child abuse allegations surface against daycare provider

Vancouver police are investigating a daycare provider for allegedly abusing her own child.

Police launched an investigation into Kelly Webster for possible abuse involving her son.

Child Protective Services removed two young children from Webster's home on Northeast Wild Rose Drive on Tuesday, police said. Those children are now in state custody.

"I just don't believe that they could do anything like that," Webster's neighbor Kenneth said.

Webster has run a daycare center out of her home for years, investigators said. They don't believe any children in the daycare are victims.

"We have friends who take their children there, and they've never had an issue," neighbor Kenneth said. "Everybody in the neighborhood gets along with them."

Webster was a licensed daycare provider from 1997 to 2000, state officials said. But she has not held a license since then.

Webster has not been charged or even arrested, but police are investigating her.

