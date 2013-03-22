Court documents: Machete, gun used in SW Portland murder

A machete and gun were used in the "very violent" killing of a man at a southwest Portland home earlier this month, court documents confirmed Friday.

Husein Ali Haidar, Mahmoud Moustafa and Clifton Carey were all indicted by a grand jury in the death of 25-year-old Charles Weber. They're charged with aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and robbery.

Investigators haven't said what exactly happened inside the home on Dolph Court back on March 9. Court documents only mentioned that a machete and gun were used as weapons in the killing.

The documents said Haidar, Moustafa and Carey killed Weber in an effort to "conceal the commission and identity of a perpetrator" of burglary and robbery.

A Portland police spokesman said the death was so violent that they had to bring in Oregon State Police detectives to investigate the crime scene and process evidence.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Omar Ibrahim, has been arrested in the crime, but his case hasn't been presented to a grand jury. His preliminary hearing has been reset to April 30.

