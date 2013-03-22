Boat on WA coast might be more Japan tsunami debris

The Washington Marine Debris Task Force says a 20-foot boat washed ashore Friday on the Long Beach Peninsula.



The boat has some Japanese markings, and officials are trying to determine whether it was washed away in the March 2011 tsunami that hit Japan.



The task force says there's no oil or hazardous materials on the boat that was found near Long Beach on the Washington coast.



The boat is covered with barnacles and other marine life. The Fish and Wildlife Department will steam clean it to remove any invasive species.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.