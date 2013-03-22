Boat on WA coast might be more Japan tsunami debris - KPTV - FOX 12

Boat on WA coast might be more Japan tsunami debris

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
Photo: Matt Lasch Photo: Matt Lasch
LONG BEACH, WA (AP) -

The Washington Marine Debris Task Force says a 20-foot boat washed ashore Friday on the Long Beach Peninsula.

The boat has some Japanese markings, and officials are trying to determine whether it was washed away in the March 2011 tsunami that hit Japan.

The task force says there's no oil or hazardous materials on the boat that was found near Long Beach on the Washington coast.

The boat is covered with barnacles and other marine life. The Fish and Wildlife Department will steam clean it to remove any invasive species.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.