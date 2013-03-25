WA police: Man shot adult son, daughter in their sleep - KPTV - FOX 12

WA police: Man shot adult son, daughter in their sleep

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PUYALLUP, WA (AP) -

Police say a 69-year-old man has shot his sleeping adult son and daughter at a Puyallup home, with the woman dying of her wounds.

Deputy Chief Dave McDonald says the man called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and told a dispatcher he had just shot his children.

As officers surrounded the home, dispatchers talked the man into putting his gun down. He surrendered moments later.

McDonald says officers entered the home and found two gravely wounded victims in different rooms of the house. Both suffered gunshots to the head and appear to have been shot in their sleep.

KOMO News reports that both victims were taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where the woman later died.

Two children under the ages of 10 and the man's wife were removed from the house. Police believe the man shot is the father of the young children.

 

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.