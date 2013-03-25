WA police: Man shot adult son, daughter in their sleep

Police say a 69-year-old man has shot his sleeping adult son and daughter at a Puyallup home, with the woman dying of her wounds.



Deputy Chief Dave McDonald says the man called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and told a dispatcher he had just shot his children.



As officers surrounded the home, dispatchers talked the man into putting his gun down. He surrendered moments later.



McDonald says officers entered the home and found two gravely wounded victims in different rooms of the house. Both suffered gunshots to the head and appear to have been shot in their sleep.



KOMO News reports that both victims were taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where the woman later died.



Two children under the ages of 10 and the man's wife were removed from the house. Police believe the man shot is the father of the young children.



