Stolen car recovery system helps locate missing man

A device normally used to track down stolen cars helped locate a lost man with a medical condition.

John Adams, 57, left his Beaverton home on Wednesday afternoon, but never found his way home.

It wasn't until hours later that police were able to track him in down in northwest Portland.

A quick trip for food turned into a seven-hour trip after Adams got lost around town.

"He has no idea what happened," said Cindy Adams, John's wife.

John Adams wasn't supposed to be driving, but jumped in his car and drove off about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

His family didn't see him again until police tracked him down nearly 10 miles away.

"I mean, he's only 57 years old, so to have to take away his independence is really hard for him," said Cindy Adams.

She says her husband has been having trouble remembering things.

Along with being a diabetic, he needs dialysis, and now she thinks he might be dealing with the early on-set of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

"His confusion has only been going on for maybe the last three weeks, maybe four. So it's been something really sudden," added Cindy Adams.

She believes her husband may have been driving around for nearly six hours on Wednesday.

When he never came home, his daughters contacted police, telling them their dad's car was equipped with the Lojack System.

"They were able to locate where the car was because he didn't have a cell phone on him, so there was no other tracking devices for him," said Cindy Adams.

On its website, Lojack touts itself as the only stolen vehicle recovery system that works directly with the police.

Officers have equipment in their cruisers that allow them to track that signal. That's how officers eventually found John at Northwest Third and Glisan where he was parked on the MAX tracks, unsure of where he was and where he was going.

"He could have been out there anywhere, so I'm thankful that we had Lojack because that was a real help, because honestly I would have never guessed that he would have been downtown," added Cindy Adams.

John Adams was fine when paramedics checked him out, but now his family is taking him to a specialist to figure out what he might be suffering from and get him the help he needs.

