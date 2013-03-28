Nets trounce Blazers 111-93

Reggie Evans grabbed a career-high 26 rebounds and matched his career high with 22 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-93 on Wednesday night.



It was the Nets' 20th road win of the season, matching a franchise best. Brook Lopez added 28 points for the Nets, who built a big lead early and stretched it to as many as 30 points.



LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 24 points despite rolling his right ankle in the first half and briefly leaving the game.



Most of the Nets starters had retreated to the bench before Portland pulled within 101-87 on Luke Babbitt's 3-pointer with six minutes remaining. The starters returned, and Portland couldn't get closer.

