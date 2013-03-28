Salem woman's body dumped behind Michigan thrift store

Police had previously released this sketch of the 89-year-old Salem woman.

Officials have identified a body found this month behind a Michigan thrift store as that of an 89-year-old woman from Oregon.

The St. Clair County, Mich., sheriff's department announced Thursday that Mary Gertrude Grenia of Salem was identified using X-ray comparison from medical records.

"Our investigation of this incident led to locating items believed to belong to the deceased woman," said St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon. "That information, coupled with a tip from a citizen, led to a request for medical information from Salem. Once that information came, the Medical Examiner was able to make positive ID."

Deputies said Grenia's 49-year-old daughter, Kelly Rhodes of Salem, is believed to have dumped the body. She remains in custody in Illinois after being found earlier in Belleville, Ill. Authorities say she's expected to be transported to Michigan to face charges of disposing of a body improperly in the case next week.

The body was found March 12 by a Goodwill employee who was cleaning the area around the dumpster.

Authorities have said it was hidden more than a week under snow and blankets behind the store the Goodwill store in Port Huron Township, about 55 miles northeast of Detroit.

In Salem, neighbors told FOX 12 that Rhodes and her mother moved out of their home on March 1st. Neighbors said Rhodes told them she was moving to Canada to live with her fiancée.

The cause of death hasn't been released and the investigation continues.

