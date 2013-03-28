Gang shootings 2001 to 2013 - KPTV - FOX 12

Gang shootings 2001 to 2013

Year    Shootings

2002    34
2003    45
2004    44
2005    31
2006    31
2007    40
2008    68
2009    68
2010    93
2011    103
2012    118
2013    13

Figures courtesy of Portland Police Bureau
As of March 27, 2013

