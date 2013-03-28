A growler of wine? OR lawmakers say fill 'er up

Fans of Oregon craft beer can bring a reusable container known as a "growler" to their local brewery and fill up. The Oregon wine industry wants in on that kind of trade.

The state Senate raised a glass to the idea Thursday, voting unanimously to let wineries, restaurants and grocery stores dispense wine in consumer-supplied growlers of up to two gallons. The measure now goes to Gov. John Kitzhaber.

Winemakers say they're always looking for new ways to market the products of a growing Oregon business.

Some wineries already distribute wine in kegs, which restaurants use to sell by the glass.

The vintners also say growlers are environmentally friendly, because they use less glass and cork.

