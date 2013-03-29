Louisville ends NCAA tournament run for Ducks

Oregon forward Carlos Emory and guard Johnathan Loyd, right, react during the first half of a regional semifinal against Louisville in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 29, 2013, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Russ Smith matched his career high with 31 points to lead three Cardinals in double figures, and top-seeded Louisville overcame its toughest test yet in a 77-69 victory over Oregon on Friday night.

Kevin Ware added 11 and Gorgui Dieng had 10 points and nine rebounds for Louisville, which has now won 13 straight.

The 12th-seeded Ducks (28-9) managed to make a game of it late. After Louisville went up 66-48 with 9:01 left, Oregon made six straight field goals to pull within 70-64 -- the closest anyone's been to the Cardinals in a couple of weeks. But Kevin Ware scored on a layup and Chane Behanan threw down a monstrous dunk to put the game out of reach.

Louisville (32-5) plays the winner of Michigan State-Duke on Sunday.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

