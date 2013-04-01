WSU faculty member found beaten near campus - KPTV - FOX 12

WSU faculty member found beaten near campus

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
PULLMAN, WA (KPTV/AP) -

A Washington State University faculty member was hospitalized Sunday after he was found beaten near the school's campus over the weekend.

Pullman Police say officers found 41-year-old David Warner unconscious with a serious head injury around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were responding to a disturbance call at the Adams Mall parking lot.

Warner was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and later transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. A nursing supervisor said Warner was in critical condition Sunday morning.

A police statement Saturday says it's unclear what events led to the assault, and they're asking for help from witnesses. Police say Warner was accompanied by a 31-year-old male friend.

Police identified him as a WSU faculty member.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.