WSU faculty member found beaten near campus

A Washington State University faculty member was hospitalized Sunday after he was found beaten near the school's campus over the weekend.

Pullman Police say officers found 41-year-old David Warner unconscious with a serious head injury around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were responding to a disturbance call at the Adams Mall parking lot.

Warner was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and later transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. A nursing supervisor said Warner was in critical condition Sunday morning.

A police statement Saturday says it's unclear what events led to the assault, and they're asking for help from witnesses. Police say Warner was accompanied by a 31-year-old male friend.

Police identified him as a WSU faculty member.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.