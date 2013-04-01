Crews respond to fire at vacant Camas house

Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 200 block of northeast Joy Street in Camas late Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the basement of the house. Seventeen firefighters from several agencies were able to quickly control the fire.

Callers reported the fire just after 11 p.m. Sunday. They said they saw flames and smoke coming from the basement.

One man told FOX 12 he was driving and his girlfriend were driving by when he saw the fire. They were worried someone might still be asleep inside.

"I stopped the car and my girlfriend jumped out and stated banging on the door to get out, that the house was on fire," said witness Garrett Keel.

A neighbor told us the man who'd lived there had recently passed away. She said as soon as she saw the smoke, she called his family to let them know the house was on fire.

Both Camas fore and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.