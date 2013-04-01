Bill would ban seclusion cells from Oregon schools

The Oregon Senate has voted to make it illegal for schools to isolate misbehaving children in so-called "seclusion cells."



The Senate's approval Monday sends the measure to Gov. John Kitzhaber.



It's unclear how many Oregon schools have seclusion cells. The measure would outlaw any free-standing, self-contained unit that's used to isolate students or lock them up. It would not ban larger rooms that serve similar purposes, such as time-out rooms.



A separate bill still pending would more clearly define the standards for acceptable seclusion of students.



Some special-education officials say seclusion cells are an important tool to help children calm down without being physically restrained. Critics say seclusion cells are sometimes used merely as punishment.



The legislation approved Monday would require schools to remove seclusion cells this summer.



