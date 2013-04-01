Beer from a beard: Rogue Ales unveils latest creation

Beer from a beard? Leave it to an Oregon brewery to create a craft brew from a very cheeky ingredient.

Rogue Ales has released its Beard Beer in limited edition 22-ounce bottles.

It's not just an outrageous name either, along the line of Rogue's Dead Guy Ale or Yellow Snow IPA. In this case, the beer was made from wild yeast harvested from the beard of brewmaster John Maier.

Brett Joyce, president of Rogue Ales, said they tried to harvest new yeast strains from hops from their hop yard, but nothing developed. As a bit of a joke, they looked to an unusual source.

"Hey, why not look for a different place that might have some magic yeast in it," Joyce told FOX 12 last September.

Nine beard follicles were carefully cut from Maier's beard. The follicles were placed in a petri dish and sent in for testing. Amazingly, the lab found a yeast cell, did some fermentation tests and the unorthodox "beard beer" was born.

Maier said there's no reason to be afraid of beard beer, since yeast is everywhere.

"You're not really drinking a beard, you're drinking a great beer that happens to have a yeast that comes from a beard," Joyce said.

The beer is available in bottles and on tap at a number of locations. Go to johnsbeard.com for more details.

