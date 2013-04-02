Scalping Dalai Lama tickets is bad karma, Oregon prof says - KPTV - FOX 12

Scalping Dalai Lama tickets is bad karma, Oregon prof says

By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

Scalping tickets to the Dalai Lama's May 10 speech in Eugene is legal in Oregon, but a follower says it's bad karma.

When the Dalai Lama agreed to speak at the University of Oregon his contract required the event be noncommercial with a nominal ticket prices.

The Register-Guard reports the $20 tickets are being re-sold by an online ticket broker at prices ranging from $225 to $282 a seat.

A follower of the Tibetan religious leader says scalping causes spiritual harm to a greedy seller.

Oregon State University associate professor Jim Blumenthal also teaches at Maitripa College in Portland, which is sponsoring the Dalai Lama's appearances in Portland.

He says ticket reselling for a selfish or self-centered motive has a negative effect on the scalper's karmic disposition.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

