Scalping Dalai Lama tickets is bad karma, Oregon prof says

Scalping tickets to the Dalai Lama's May 10 speech in Eugene is legal in Oregon, but a follower says it's bad karma.



When the Dalai Lama agreed to speak at the University of Oregon his contract required the event be noncommercial with a nominal ticket prices.



The Register-Guard reports the $20 tickets are being re-sold by an online ticket broker at prices ranging from $225 to $282 a seat.



A follower of the Tibetan religious leader says scalping causes spiritual harm to a greedy seller.



Oregon State University associate professor Jim Blumenthal also teaches at Maitripa College in Portland, which is sponsoring the Dalai Lama's appearances in Portland.



He says ticket reselling for a selfish or self-centered motive has a negative effect on the scalper's karmic disposition.

