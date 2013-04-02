Winterhawks advance to second round with 5-1 win

[Winterhawks.com]

The Portland Winterhawks advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Everett Silvertips Monday in Game 6 of their first round playoff series.



With the win, the Hawks advance to the second round of the playoffs, and await the conclusion of the other Western Conference series to find out their next opponent.



The Silvertips opened the scoring on a shorthanded goal by Reid Petryk 2:14 into the game, but the Hawks tied it when Seth Jones scored his first of the series at the 7:16 mark. Oliver Bjorkstrand then put in a rebound at the 14:58 mark to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead they took into the second period.



The Hawks then dominated the second period, outshooting Everett 20-4 in the frame. They were finally rewarded when Bjorkstrand scored his second of the game on a power play at the 15:14 mark to take a 3-1 lead. They added another at the 18:43 mark when Jones struck for his second of the game, also on a power play, as the Hawks went ahead 4-1 going into the third.



Portland then outshot Everett 15-1 in the final frame, and extended the lead to 5-1 when Taylor Leier scored 3:47 into the third period, with that score standing as the final.



Bjorkstrand finished with two goals and two assists for four points in the win.



Winterhawks netminder Mac Carruth earned the win with 12 saves on 13 shots. Austin Lotz took the loss for Everett with 47 saves on 52 shots.



The Hawks were 2-5 on the power play and a perfect 3-3 on the penalty kill.



With the Kamloops Blazers eliminating the Victoria Royals tonight, only one series has yet to be decided, as the Seattle Thunderbirds currently lead the Kelowna Rockets 3-2. If the Thunderbirds win the series, it will be Portland-Seattle in the second round. If Kelowna wins it, the Hawks will take on the Spokane Chiefs in the next round.



In either case, Game 1 will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and Game 2 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Rose Garden.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.