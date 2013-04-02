Gov. signs illegal immigrant tuition bill - KPTV - FOX 12

Gov. signs illegal immigrant tuition bill

By Staff and AP reports
SALEM, OR (KPTV/AP) -

Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber signed a bill Tuesday that allows young illegal immigrants to pay resident tuition at the state's seven public universities.

The measure passed the Legislature last month after failing twice in the past decade.

Starting next school year, illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and graduated from an Oregon high school would pay the subsidized college tuition charged to Oregon residents. That's a savings of about $20,000 a year.

Proponents say young people shouldn't be priced out of college because their parents chose to immigrate illegally. Critics say the state shouldn't be subsidizing a college education for people who violated immigration laws.

"This is about (the) American dream and opportunity for young people," Kitzhaber's twitter account said.

At least 14 other states have similar laws. Colorado's Legislature also approved a tuition bill, and Gov. John Hickenlooper has said he'll sign it.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Survey

  • Should young illegal immigrants have to pay out-of-state tuition rates at Oregon universities?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes, the state shouldn't subsidize college tuition for people who can't legally work in the U.S.
    84%
    433 votes
    No, it's not fair to punish young illegal immigrants because their parents decided to migrate without authorization.
    16%
    81 votes
