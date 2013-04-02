Gov. signs illegal immigrant tuition bill

Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber signed a bill Tuesday that allows young illegal immigrants to pay resident tuition at the state's seven public universities.



The measure passed the Legislature last month after failing twice in the past decade.



Starting next school year, illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and graduated from an Oregon high school would pay the subsidized college tuition charged to Oregon residents. That's a savings of about $20,000 a year.



Proponents say young people shouldn't be priced out of college because their parents chose to immigrate illegally. Critics say the state shouldn't be subsidizing a college education for people who violated immigration laws.

"This is about (the) American dream and opportunity for young people," Kitzhaber's twitter account said.



At least 14 other states have similar laws. Colorado's Legislature also approved a tuition bill, and Gov. John Hickenlooper has said he'll sign it.



