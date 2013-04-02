Advocates push Oregon lawmakers to legalize pot - KPTV - FOX 12

Advocates push Oregon lawmakers to legalize pot

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Advocates are pressing Oregon lawmakers to legalize marijuana months after voters rejected the idea at the ballot box.

Proponents say the tide is quickly shifting in their favor after Colorado and Washington voters supported pot legalization initiatives last year. They say it's only a matter of time before Oregon follows suit.

An advocacy group called New Approach Oregon is proposing a system to regulate and tax marijuana, promising millions in new revenue.

The House Judiciary Committee briefly discussed the measure Tuesday before sending it to the Revenue Committee for more discussion.

Critics are concerned about the health effects of marijuana and say the state should wait and see how the federal government responds to legalization in Colorado and Washington.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

