Car break-in suspect sought in Felida neighborhood

Clark County deputies want to track down the person who broke into multiple cars in the Felida neighborhood in Vancouver.

Investigators say three cars were targeted Monday night between Northwest 103rd and 106th streets.

One victim said the thief took gear, flashlights, his GPS along with some sentimental items.

"They tried to get to the radio thank god they were amateurs," said Bill Tannhauser, one of the victim



Still, Tannhauser said it could be much worse.

"It's just stuff. It's stuff that can be replaced and we can move on," he said.



Deputies don't have much information to go on but said there was a child's scooter left behind at one of the victims' homes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

