Blazers' TV analyst on son's firing: 'It's a difficult day'

The man who's been fired as basketball coach at Rutgers in New Jersey says there's "no excuse" for his behavior seen in video excerpts of his team's practice sessions.



In the video, Mike Rice is seen shoving and grabbing players, throwing balls at them and using gay slurs.



Rutgers athletic director Tim Pernetti was given a copy of the video in November. After hiring independent investigators to analyze the tape, he suspended Rice for three games and fined him $50,000. And the school's president signed off on that punishment.



But now that the tape had been broadcast on ESPN, there have been calls for the school to fire the coach. And it did so today.



Rice emerged from his home this morning to speak to reporters outside and apologize for his conduct. He said his family was huddled inside the house because, in his words, "their father was an embarrassment to them." He said he'd let them down -- along with his players, their fans and the university.



Rice said he vowed to change after he first saw the video three months ago -- and he thinks he's "accomplished a lot of that."

Rice is the son of Portland Trail Blazers television analyst Mike Rice, who said on twitter, "It's a difficult day, but I appreciate everyone's support and concern. I will not be discussing this further at this time. Thank you."

