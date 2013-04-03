Seattle zoo's twin sloth bear clubs venture outside

Twin sloth bear cubs born in December at Woodland Park Zoo took their first steps into the outdoor exhibit last Friday.

The excursion is the first of a series of outdoor introductions leading up to their public debut scheduled for May 4, 2013.

The 3½-month-old sloth bears were born to 9-year-old mother Tasha and 16-year-old father Randy, the first offspring between the parents and the first birth of sloth bears at the zoo since 2004.

The father died in January of cancer.

