Seattle zoo's twin sloth bear clubs venture outside

Video

Seattle zoo's twin sloth bear clubs venture outside

SEATTLE (KPTV) -

Twin sloth bear cubs born in December at Woodland Park Zoo took their first steps into the outdoor exhibit last Friday.

The excursion is the first of a series of outdoor introductions leading up to their public debut scheduled for May 4, 2013.

The 3½-month-old sloth bears were born to 9-year-old mother Tasha and 16-year-old father Randy, the first offspring between the parents and the first birth of sloth bears at the zoo since 2004.

The father died in January of cancer.

