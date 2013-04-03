After girl's death, Portland street will get sidewalks

Portland Mayor Charlie Hales announced Wednesday morning the city will spend $1.2 million for sidewalks and other safety improvements along Southeast 136th Avenue.

In February, five-year-old Morgan Maynard-Cook died while crossing the street on 136th.

Her mother and other neighbors said sidewalks and crosswalks will make the street safer for pedestrians.

Hales said he hopes to put in sidewalks in three phases.

The first phase will be funded by the city, and those sidewalks will be put in this fall and will cover the stretch of road between Powell and Holgate boulevards.



But the city is asking the state for approximately $2.4 million to put in more sidewalks along Southeast 136th, including the stretch of road between Holgate and Foster where Maynard-Cook was killed.

Maynard-Cook darted across the road and was hit by a car. The driver of that car was not speeding and was not impaired, but didn't see the little girl until it was too late.

Connie Ruiz, Maynard-Cook's mother, said her daughter was always trying to help other people and she would be glad to know the new sidewalks might keep other children safe.

