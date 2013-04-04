Police: Man walked into hospital, claimed he'd been shot

The Portland Police Gang Violence Reduction Team is investigating a shooting.



Police said a man walked into Portland Adventist Hospital about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, claiming he'd been shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to another hospital. Police said he was talking during that time.

Police say the incident may have happened in the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street.

The victim is a 23-year-old man and he suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He is not cooperating with the investigation, police said.



Anyone with information should call Portland Police.

