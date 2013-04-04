Police: Man walked into hospital, claimed he'd been shot - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man walked into hospital, claimed he'd been shot

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Police Gang Violence Reduction Team is investigating a shooting.

Police said a man walked into Portland Adventist Hospital about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, claiming he'd been shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to another hospital.  Police said he was talking during that time.

Police say the incident may have happened in the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street.

The victim is a 23-year-old man and he suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He is not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information should call Portland Police.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.