Teen hit by suspected DUII driver: 'I blacked out practically'

A teenager hit by a suspected DUII driver on an Aloha sidewalk is in serious condition and she told Fox 12 she remembers very little about the crash.

From her hospital room at Oregon Health and Science University Friday, Janae Doby said she was texting her cousin when a BMW jumped the curb and slammed into her.

"The next thing I know I hear weird cars speeding and it was pretty much right up on me," she said. "The only thing I remember is it hitting my leg and I blacked out practically and I couldn't remember anything else until the ambulance arrived."

Police said it happened at 4 p.m. Thursday on Southwest 185th and Farmington Road. Deputies found an abandoned 2008 BMW on the sidewalk with substantial front end and passenger side damage after it hit a tree.

Investigators said Bradley Gray, 25, of Beaverton, was behind the wheel. They say he made a left turn onto Farmington and lost control.

The car hit Doby, 17, who attends Beaverton High School.

Deputies said Gray tried to run away from the scene, but was tackled by a witness.

"I thought I saw him planning an escape route," Jeremiah Jennings said.

Jennings held Gray on the ground until police arrived.

"I asked if he was drinking, I could smell it on him, but he said 'no,'" Jennings said. "Didn't believe him one bit."

Gray is charged with DUII, hit and run, assault, reckless endangering and reckless driving. He posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned April 16.

Even though Doby said she suffered a broken leg in two places, a fractured rib and head trauma, she said Friday she is not mad at the driver.

In fact, she's hoping what happened to her will lead to an arrest in a case involving one of her close friends, Harley Rocher.

Rocher, 18, was hit and killed near Southwest Laurelwood Avenue and Homewood Street in Beaverton Jan. 15.

He was from Aloha and Doby said they were friends. No arrests have ever been made in Rocher's case.

