New mudslide halts Amtrak service north of Seattle

Another mudslide near the spot where an Amtrak train derailed Sunday will disrupt Amtrak service between Seattle and Everett until Wednesday.



The first mudslide, near Everett, first halted train service for Amtrak's Empire Builder line on Sunday morning around 7 a.m. An Amtrak spokesman said there were no reports of injuries to passengers aboard the train, which was on its way from Chicago to Seattle.

The train was heading south from Everett to Seattle when the slide occurred. Passengers were offered alternative transportation to Seattle, where the line terminates.

A spokesman for Burlington-Northern, which manages the tracks, said mud, trees, rocks and other debris hit a train and knocked three cars off the tracks at about 8:30 a.m.

Gus Melonas said the derailed cars were disconnected from the train, the passengers were moved and the train was taken to Mukilteo where all passengers were taken off the damaged train.

Melonas said the cars that derailed were a dining car and two coach cars and were the last three on the train.

Because of an additional mudslide, which happened Monday around 11 a.m. on a stretch of track between Seattle and Everett, Amtrak service isn't expected to resume between Seattle and Everett until Wednesday at 11 a.m.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.