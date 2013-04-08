Baby found dead in empty lot near WA motel - KPTV - FOX 12

Baby found dead in empty lot near WA motel

By Staff and AP reports
OCEAN SHORES, WA (KPTV/AP) -

A 21-year-old Grays Harbor woman and her boyfriend are in custody for investigation of the death of her newborn baby in Ocean Shores.

An autopsy Sunday found the baby died of skull fractures and brain injuries, and Deputy Coroner Lane Youmans told KOMO the death was a homicide.

The body was found in an empty lot Friday evening by a woman walking her dog.

"It's an innocent life," said Lori Nowitzki, who lives nearby in Ocean Shores. "It's a child that didn't have a chance."

Tips led police to the mother and her boyfriend at the Oasis Motel in Ocean Shores, where they believe the baby was born.

The couple was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

