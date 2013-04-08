2013 Portland Rose Festival Calendar of Events

April 27
82nd Avenue of Roses Parade
10 am
Eastport Plaza
4000 SE 82nd Ave.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.771.3817
82ndavenue.org
May 11
National Train Day 2013 -
Trains Matter
10 am to 4 pm
Portland Union Station
800 NW Sixth Ave.
Portland Oregon
Nationaltrainday.com
May 17 - 18
Rock 'n' Roll Portland
Health & Fitness Expo
Friday 12 pm - 6 pm
Saturday 9 am - 5 pm
Portland Expo Center
2060 N. Marine Drive
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
runrocknroll.competitor.com/portland
May 18
Rose City Sing-Off
12:30 pm - 5 pm
Imago Dai Church
1302 SE Ankeny St.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseCitySingOff.org
Baby Boomers Social Club
Dance
7 pm Live Music with
"Drop Dead Red"
Red Lion Convention Center
1021 NE Grand 6th floor
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.282.5909
babyboomerssocialclub.com
May 19
Rock 'n' Roll Portland
Half Marathon
8 am
Naito Parkway through SE Portland
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
May 21 - 23
International Youth Silent
Film Festival
7 pm - 9 pm
Hollywood Theatre
4122 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.493.1128
makesilentfilm.com
May 24
Opening Night RoZone
Fireworks Experience
presented by Pacific Power
9:45 pm
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
May 24 - May 27
Rose Festival CityFair
Friday 5 pm - 11 pm
Saturday - Monday 11 am - 11 pm
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
Weekend Features:
RoZone Concert Series
101.9 KINK on the Waterfront
• May 25 - Edward Sharpe & The
Magnetic Zeros
• May 26 - Fitz & The Tantrums
Always Featuring:
• Funtastic Traveling Shows
• Pavilion Stage
• Great Food, Beer, Wine & Spirits
May 24 - July 7
Rosé in the Rose City
North Willamette Vintners
Wine Tour
11 am - 4 pm
North Willamette Valley Wine
Region
Info: 503.941.0609
nwvintners.org
May 25 - 27
Rose Festival Soccer Classic
10 am
Delta Park
N. Denver Ave. & NE Martin Luther
King Jr. Blvd.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.459.2975
gpsdsoccer.com
May 28 - June 30
Somewhere in Time
Tuesday - Sunday 7:30 pm
Select matinees on Thursday,
Saturday & Sunday
Gerding Theater at the Armory
Portland Center Stage
128 NW Eleventh Ave.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503-445-3700
SAVE $5 with the promo code
"ROSEFEST"
pcs.org/somewhere/
May 30 - June 2
Rose Festival CityFair
Thursday - Friday 3 pm - 11 pm
Saturday - Sunday 11 am - 11 pm
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
Weekend Features:
RoZone Concert Series
98.7 The Bull presents CountryFest
• June 1 - Lineup To Be Announced
• June 2 - Little Big Town with
special guest Dustin Lynch
Always Featuring:
• Funtastic Traveling Shows
• Pavilion Stage
• Great Food, Beer, Wine & Spirits
May 31 - June 2
22nd Annual Canby Wine,
Food & Brew Fest
Friday 5 pm - 9 pm
Saturday 11 am - 8 pm
Sunday 11am - 5 pm
Clackamas County Fair
and Event Center
694 NE 4th Ave.
Canby Oregon
Info: 503.266.1136
clackamascountyeventcenter.com
June 1
Rose Festival Dirt Cup
6 pm
Sunset Speedway
485 S. Main St.
Banks Oregon
Info: 503.324.3040
sunsetspeedwaypark.com
June 1
Legacy Health Starlight Run
7:00 pm Costume Contest
7:45 pm Run
Start/Finish at Lincoln High School
SW 16th and SW Jefferson St.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.638.1305
starlightrun.com
Portland General Electric/
SOLVE Starlight Parade
8:30 pm
Downtown Portland
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
June 1 - 2
Sogetsu Ikebana Exhibition
10 am - 6 pm
Japanese Garden Pavilion
611 SW Kingston Ave.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.223.1321
japanesegarden.com
14th Annual Wilsonville
Festival of Arts
Saturday 10 am - 6 pm
Sunday 10 am - 5 pm
(3 pm Patrick Lamb Big Band)
Wilsonville Visitor Information Center
Town Center Park
29600 SW Park Place
Wilsonville Oregon
Info: 503.638.6933
wilsonvillearts.org
June 2 - June 27
Rose Festival Art Show
June 2 Reception/Awards
Sunday 1 pm - 4 pm
Public Show
Tuesday - Sunday 1 pm - 4 pm
Oregon Society of Artists
2185 SW Park Place
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.203.1359
oregonsocietyofartists.com
June 5
Fred Meyer Junior Parade
1 pm
NE 52nd & Sandy Blvd. Hollywood
District
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
June 5 - 9
Rose Festival Fleet Week
Tom McCall Waterfront Park Seawall
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
June 6
Portland Sister City Reception
1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Portland City Hall
First Floor Atrium
1221 SW 4th Ave.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.789.5400
Rose Festival Creative
Youth Awards
7 pm
Hollywood Theatre
4122 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
makesilentfilm.com
RoseCitySingOff.org
June 6 - 7
Lloyd Center/Portland Rose
Society
125th Annual Spring Rose Show
Thursday 1 pm - 9 pm
Friday 10 am - 5 pm
2201 Lloyd Center
Portland Oregon
info: 503.777.4311
portlandrosesociety.org
June 6 - 9
Rose Festival CityFair
Thursday - Friday 3 pm - 11 pm
Saturday - Sunday 11 am - 11 pm
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
Weekend Features:
RoZone Concert Series
LIVE 95.5 Summer Splash
• June 9 - Lineup To Be Announced
Always Featuring:
• Funtastic Traveling Shows
• Pavilion Stage
• Great Food, Beer, Wine & Spirits
June 7
Royal Rosarians Honorary
Knighting Ceremony
10 am
Rose Garden Amphitheatre
Washington Park
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.685.8333
royalrosarians.org
Grand Floral Fireworks
9:45 pm
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
June 7 - 9
Rose City Showcase
Friday 5 pm - 10 pm
Saturday & Sunday 8 am - 9 pm
Lewis & Clark College
0615 SW Palatine Hill Road
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.381.3215
rosecityshowcase.com
Conchords Chorale - Let's Get
the Party Started!!!
Friday 7:30 pm
Sunday 3:00 pm
The Old Church
1422 SW 11th Ave.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.349.5934
conchordschorale.org
June 7 - 30
Mock's Crest Productions
presents Die Fledermaus by
Johann Strauss
Thursday - Saturday 7:30 pm
Sunday 2 pm
Mago Hunt Theater
University of Portland
5000 N. Willamette Blvd.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.943.7287
up.edu
June 8
Queen's Coronation
presented by Pacific Power
8:30 am
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
Bank of the West
Grand Floral Walk
9:30 am
Grand Floral Parade route
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
GrandFloralWalk.org
Spirit Mountain Casino
Grand Floral Parade
10 am
Veterans Memorial Coliseum to
Downtown
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
June 8 - 9
Portland Rose Festival
Dragon Boat Race
8 am - 5 pm
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Riverplace (south end)
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.658.0510
pksca.com
Rose Festival Rifle Matches
8 am
Estacada Rod & Gun Club
23400 SE Eagle Creek Rd.
Eagle Creek Oregon
Info: 503.241.4214
Rose Festival Drags
9 am - 5 pm
Woodburn Dragstrip
7730 Highway 219 NE
Woodburn Oregon
Info: 503.982.4461
woodburndragstrip.com
Rose City SUP Classic
June 8, 12 pm
Stand Up Paddle Sprint Demo at
Dragon Boat Race
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
June 9, 10 am
Long Course Race around Ross Island
Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.246.6646
RoseCitySUP.com
June 8 - 9
Grand Floral Float Showcase
Saturday 3 pm - 10 pm
Sunday 11 am - 4 pm
Naito Parkway adjacent to CityFair
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
June 9
Dairy Farmers of Oregon
Milk Carton Boat Race
11 am - 1:30 pm
Westmoreland Park Casting Pond
SE 22nd Ave. & SE Rex St.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.229.5033
dairyfarmersor.com
Portland's Best Rose
10 am - 2 pm
Washington Park Rose Garden &
Amphitheater
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.777.4311
portlandrosesociety.org
June 12
Oregon Ethics in Business
Awards Banquet
6 pm - 8 pm
The Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park Ave.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.228.1542
oregonethicsinbusiness.org
June 14 - 16
Rose Cup Races
8 am - 6 pm daily
Portland International Raceway
West Delta Park, I-5 exit 306b
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
Always Featuring:
• Monte Shelton Rose Cup Trophy
Race (Sunday)
• Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA
West Series
• Carrera Motors Pace Car
• AAA Wemme Trophy
June 18
Royal Rosarian Rose Garden
Contest
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Washington Park International Test
Garden
Portland Oregon
Info: 502.293.5002
royalrosarianfoundation.org
June 21
Baby Boomers Social Club
Dance
7 pm Live Music with the "Kootones"
Red Lion Convention Center
1021 NE Grand 6th floor
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.282.5909
babyboomerssocialclub.com
June 27
Peninsula Park Centennial
Celebration
11 am - 11 pm
Peninsula Park
700 N Rosa Parks Way
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.823.3620
portlandparks.org
June 28 - 30
Good in the Hood Music &
Food Festival
Friday 6 pm - 10 pm
Saturday 12 pm - 9:30 pm
Sunday 12 pm - 7:30 pm
Lillis - Albina Park, N. Flint & Russell
Streets
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.282.1288
goodintheneighborhood.org
Rockaway Beach Pirate
Festival
Friday 2 pm - 10 pm
Saturday 10 am - 10 pm
Sunday 10 am - 2 pm
Oceans Edge Wayside
103 1st St.
Rockaway Beach Oregon
Info: 503.355.8108
rockawaybeach.net
June 29
Oregon Truck Driving Championships
Oregon Trucking Assoc., Inc.
Safety Management Council
7 am – 4 pm
6447 N. Cutter Cir.
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.513.005
ORTrucking.org/events.html
June 29 - 30
Recycled Arts Festival
Saturday 9 am - 5 pm
Sunday 10 am - 4 pm
Esther Short Park, 8th & Columbia
Vancouver Washington
Info: 360.397.2121 ext. 4939
recycledartsfestival.org
August 9
Portland Rose Festival
Foundation Golf Tournament
Stone Creek Golf Club
14603 S Stoneridge Dr.
Oregon City Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org
October 11
Portland Rose Festival
Foundation Dinner & Auction
6 pm
Montgomery Park
2701 NW Vaughn
Portland Oregon
Info: 503.227.2681
RoseFestival.org