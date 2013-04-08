2013 Portland Rose Festival Calendar of Events

April 27

82nd Avenue of Roses Parade

10 am

Eastport Plaza

4000 SE 82nd Ave.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.771.3817

82ndavenue.org



May 11

National Train Day 2013 -

Trains Matter

10 am to 4 pm

Portland Union Station

800 NW Sixth Ave.

Portland Oregon

Nationaltrainday.com



May 17 - 18

Rock 'n' Roll Portland

Health & Fitness Expo

Friday 12 pm - 6 pm

Saturday 9 am - 5 pm

Portland Expo Center

2060 N. Marine Drive

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

runrocknroll.competitor.com/portland



May 18

Rose City Sing-Off

12:30 pm - 5 pm

Imago Dai Church

1302 SE Ankeny St.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseCitySingOff.org



Baby Boomers Social Club

Dance

7 pm Live Music with

"Drop Dead Red"

Red Lion Convention Center

1021 NE Grand 6th floor

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.282.5909

babyboomerssocialclub.com



May 19

Rock 'n' Roll Portland

Half Marathon

8 am

Naito Parkway through SE Portland

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org

May 21 - 23



International Youth Silent

Film Festival

7 pm - 9 pm

Hollywood Theatre

4122 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.493.1128

makesilentfilm.com



May 24

Opening Night RoZone

Fireworks Experience

presented by Pacific Power

9:45 pm

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



May 24 - May 27

Rose Festival CityFair

Friday 5 pm - 11 pm

Saturday - Monday 11 am - 11 pm

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org

Weekend Features:

RoZone Concert Series

101.9 KINK on the Waterfront

• May 25 - Edward Sharpe & The

Magnetic Zeros

• May 26 - Fitz & The Tantrums

Always Featuring:

• Funtastic Traveling Shows

• Pavilion Stage

• Great Food, Beer, Wine & Spirits



May 24 - July 7

Rosé in the Rose City

North Willamette Vintners

Wine Tour

11 am - 4 pm

North Willamette Valley Wine

Region

Info: 503.941.0609

nwvintners.org



May 25 - 27

Rose Festival Soccer Classic

10 am

Delta Park

N. Denver Ave. & NE Martin Luther

King Jr. Blvd.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.459.2975

gpsdsoccer.com



May 28 - June 30

Somewhere in Time

Tuesday - Sunday 7:30 pm

Select matinees on Thursday,

Saturday & Sunday

Gerding Theater at the Armory

Portland Center Stage

128 NW Eleventh Ave.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503-445-3700

SAVE $5 with the promo code

"ROSEFEST"

pcs.org/somewhere/



May 30 - June 2

Rose Festival CityFair

Thursday - Friday 3 pm - 11 pm

Saturday - Sunday 11 am - 11 pm

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org

Weekend Features:

RoZone Concert Series

98.7 The Bull presents CountryFest

• June 1 - Lineup To Be Announced

• June 2 - Little Big Town with

special guest Dustin Lynch

Always Featuring:

• Funtastic Traveling Shows

• Pavilion Stage

• Great Food, Beer, Wine & Spirits



May 31 - June 2

22nd Annual Canby Wine,

Food & Brew Fest

Friday 5 pm - 9 pm

Saturday 11 am - 8 pm

Sunday 11am - 5 pm

Clackamas County Fair

and Event Center

694 NE 4th Ave.

Canby Oregon

Info: 503.266.1136

clackamascountyeventcenter.com



June 1

Rose Festival Dirt Cup

6 pm

Sunset Speedway

485 S. Main St.

Banks Oregon

Info: 503.324.3040

sunsetspeedwaypark.com



June 1

Legacy Health Starlight Run

7:00 pm Costume Contest

7:45 pm Run

Start/Finish at Lincoln High School

SW 16th and SW Jefferson St.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.638.1305

starlightrun.com



Portland General Electric/

SOLVE Starlight Parade

8:30 pm

Downtown Portland

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



June 1 - 2

Sogetsu Ikebana Exhibition

10 am - 6 pm

Japanese Garden Pavilion

611 SW Kingston Ave.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.223.1321

japanesegarden.com



14th Annual Wilsonville

Festival of Arts

Saturday 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday 10 am - 5 pm

(3 pm Patrick Lamb Big Band)

Wilsonville Visitor Information Center

Town Center Park

29600 SW Park Place

Wilsonville Oregon

Info: 503.638.6933

wilsonvillearts.org



June 2 - June 27

Rose Festival Art Show

June 2 Reception/Awards

Sunday 1 pm - 4 pm

Public Show

Tuesday - Sunday 1 pm - 4 pm

Oregon Society of Artists

2185 SW Park Place

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.203.1359

oregonsocietyofartists.com



June 5

Fred Meyer Junior Parade

1 pm

NE 52nd & Sandy Blvd. Hollywood

District

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



June 5 - 9

Rose Festival Fleet Week

Tom McCall Waterfront Park Seawall

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



June 6

Portland Sister City Reception

1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Portland City Hall

First Floor Atrium

1221 SW 4th Ave.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.789.5400



Rose Festival Creative

Youth Awards

7 pm

Hollywood Theatre

4122 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org

makesilentfilm.com

RoseCitySingOff.org



June 6 - 7

Lloyd Center/Portland Rose

Society

125th Annual Spring Rose Show

Thursday 1 pm - 9 pm

Friday 10 am - 5 pm

2201 Lloyd Center

Portland Oregon

info: 503.777.4311

portlandrosesociety.org



June 6 - 9

Rose Festival CityFair

Thursday - Friday 3 pm - 11 pm

Saturday - Sunday 11 am - 11 pm

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org

Weekend Features:

RoZone Concert Series

LIVE 95.5 Summer Splash

• June 9 - Lineup To Be Announced

Always Featuring:

• Funtastic Traveling Shows

• Pavilion Stage

• Great Food, Beer, Wine & Spirits



June 7

Royal Rosarians Honorary

Knighting Ceremony

10 am

Rose Garden Amphitheatre

Washington Park

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.685.8333

royalrosarians.org



Grand Floral Fireworks

9:45 pm

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



June 7 - 9

Rose City Showcase

Friday 5 pm - 10 pm

Saturday & Sunday 8 am - 9 pm

Lewis & Clark College

0615 SW Palatine Hill Road

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.381.3215

rosecityshowcase.com



Conchords Chorale - Let's Get

the Party Started!!!

Friday 7:30 pm

Sunday 3:00 pm

The Old Church

1422 SW 11th Ave.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.349.5934

conchordschorale.org



June 7 - 30

Mock's Crest Productions

presents Die Fledermaus by

Johann Strauss

Thursday - Saturday 7:30 pm

Sunday 2 pm

Mago Hunt Theater

University of Portland

5000 N. Willamette Blvd.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.943.7287

up.edu



June 8

Queen's Coronation

presented by Pacific Power

8:30 am

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



Bank of the West

Grand Floral Walk

9:30 am

Grand Floral Parade route

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

GrandFloralWalk.org



Spirit Mountain Casino

Grand Floral Parade

10 am

Veterans Memorial Coliseum to

Downtown

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



June 8 - 9

Portland Rose Festival

Dragon Boat Race

8 am - 5 pm

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Riverplace (south end)

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.658.0510

pksca.com



Rose Festival Rifle Matches

8 am

Estacada Rod & Gun Club

23400 SE Eagle Creek Rd.

Eagle Creek Oregon

Info: 503.241.4214



Rose Festival Drags

9 am - 5 pm

Woodburn Dragstrip

7730 Highway 219 NE

Woodburn Oregon

Info: 503.982.4461

woodburndragstrip.com



Rose City SUP Classic

June 8, 12 pm

Stand Up Paddle Sprint Demo at

Dragon Boat Race

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

June 9, 10 am

Long Course Race around Ross Island

Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.246.6646

RoseCitySUP.com



June 8 - 9

Grand Floral Float Showcase

Saturday 3 pm - 10 pm

Sunday 11 am - 4 pm

Naito Parkway adjacent to CityFair

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



June 9

Dairy Farmers of Oregon

Milk Carton Boat Race

11 am - 1:30 pm

Westmoreland Park Casting Pond

SE 22nd Ave. & SE Rex St.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.229.5033

dairyfarmersor.com



Portland's Best Rose

10 am - 2 pm

Washington Park Rose Garden &

Amphitheater

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.777.4311

portlandrosesociety.org



June 12

Oregon Ethics in Business

Awards Banquet

6 pm - 8 pm

The Portland Art Museum

1219 SW Park Ave.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.228.1542

oregonethicsinbusiness.org



June 14 - 16

Rose Cup Races

8 am - 6 pm daily

Portland International Raceway

West Delta Park, I-5 exit 306b

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org

Always Featuring:

• Monte Shelton Rose Cup Trophy

Race (Sunday)

• Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA

West Series

• Carrera Motors Pace Car

• AAA Wemme Trophy



June 18

Royal Rosarian Rose Garden

Contest

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Washington Park International Test

Garden

Portland Oregon

Info: 502.293.5002

royalrosarianfoundation.org



June 21

Baby Boomers Social Club

Dance

7 pm Live Music with the "Kootones"

Red Lion Convention Center

1021 NE Grand 6th floor

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.282.5909

babyboomerssocialclub.com



June 27

Peninsula Park Centennial

Celebration

11 am - 11 pm

Peninsula Park

700 N Rosa Parks Way

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.823.3620

portlandparks.org



June 28 - 30

Good in the Hood Music &

Food Festival

Friday 6 pm - 10 pm

Saturday 12 pm - 9:30 pm

Sunday 12 pm - 7:30 pm

Lillis - Albina Park, N. Flint & Russell

Streets

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.282.1288

goodintheneighborhood.org



Rockaway Beach Pirate

Festival

Friday 2 pm - 10 pm

Saturday 10 am - 10 pm

Sunday 10 am - 2 pm

Oceans Edge Wayside

103 1st St.

Rockaway Beach Oregon

Info: 503.355.8108

rockawaybeach.net



June 29

Oregon Truck Driving Championships

Oregon Trucking Assoc., Inc.

Safety Management Council

7 am – 4 pm

6447 N. Cutter Cir.

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.513.005

ORTrucking.org/events.html



June 29 - 30

Recycled Arts Festival

Saturday 9 am - 5 pm

Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

Esther Short Park, 8th & Columbia

Vancouver Washington

Info: 360.397.2121 ext. 4939

recycledartsfestival.org



August 9

Portland Rose Festival

Foundation Golf Tournament

Stone Creek Golf Club

14603 S Stoneridge Dr.

Oregon City Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org



October 11

Portland Rose Festival

Foundation Dinner & Auction

6 pm

Montgomery Park

2701 NW Vaughn

Portland Oregon

Info: 503.227.2681

RoseFestival.org