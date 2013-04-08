Timbers' Ryan Johnson named MLS Player of the Week

Portland Timbers forward Ryan Johnson was named Major League Soccer Player of the Week on Monday by the North American Soccer Reporters.



Johnson, 28, scored twice in the Timbers' 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at JELD-WEN Field. It was the first two-goal performance of his MLS career.

He becomes the second Timbers player in consecutive weeks to be named Player of the Week; captain Will Johnson received the honor in Week 5 following his two-goal performance against the Colorado Rapids on March 30.

With three goals and one assist, Johnson is Portland's leading scorer through the first five matches of the regular season.



Next up for the Timbers is a home match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday. Match time is 7:30 p.m. at JELD-WEN Field.

