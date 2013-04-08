Oregon sisters to play for NCAA basketball championship

For two consecutive years, Franklin High School students voted a Schimmel sister "Most Likely to Be Famous."

They knew what they were doing.

Shoni and Jude Schimmel have gained fans across the country as their team, the University of Louisville Cardinals, marched their way through the NCAA women's basketball tournament, upsetting reigning champions Baylor along the way.

Fifth-seeded Louisville will play the University of Connecticut in the championship game Tuesday night.

"They can go up and down, they can play a half-court game, they can definitely shoot the three, they can go to the hole," said Athletic Director Scott Santangelo. "It's just fun to watch."

The Schimmels grew up on the Umatilla Indian Reservation outside Pendleton and moved to Portland as teenagers.

The sisters ran cross-country and played softball, but they really excelled on the basketball court. Games sold out as fans clamored to watch their dynamic play.

"They would fill the gym, I mean literally fill our gym up," recalled Joyce Gago, a school secretary.

With their mother as head coach, the Schimmels led Franklin to a city championship and state playoffs. The sisters earned individual accolades as well.

Santangelo won't be surprised if the sisters add another honor to their resumes.

"Don't put it past them tomorrow night to just get up and down the court and outrun UConn," he said.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.