Neighbor saves man from burning apartment unit

Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire in Southwest Portland on Monday afternoon.

Carl Sizelove, a former firefighter who lives at the Henry Building on Southwest Fourth Avenue, says it was a combination of experience and instinct that kicked in when the fire broke out in his apartment building.



When fire alarms started going off around 3:30 p.m., Sizelove went downstairs to see what set them off.

"I got to the fourth floor, and I opened the door, and the flames were coming up," Sizelove said.

Trapped behind the flames was the tenant of the unit. Sizelove said the man was clearly suffering from smoke inhalation.

"I thought he was a black man at first because he was covered in black until he started wiping his face, then I could see around his face and his ears. He was burnt," he said.

As luck would have it, there just happened to be a fire extinguisher right next to the door.

"It got so smoky in there I could barely see him, and he stood back, so I went in to try to get him out of the room then I went and got the fire extinguishers, and went in with the fire extinguishers and started spraying," Sizelove said.

The sprinklers came on and helped put out the fire. Firefighters arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

He suffered burns to his face, but is expected to be okay. They said he had been using oxygen in his home and smoking at the same time.

The combination of the two became a dangerous mix that sparked the flames.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to just one unit, and none of the other 150 residents was hurt.

Firefighters said initial estimates placed the damage at about $1,000, but they expect that number to get much higher considering the extensive water damage done to the units.

