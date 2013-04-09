Ex-cheerleading coach jailed again on rape charges

An ex-cheerleading coach accused of raping a 17-year-old cheerleader while she was unconscious pleaded not guilty to rape and sex abuse charges Monday at his arraignment in Corvallis.



David Chatman told police he thought the girl who came to stay at his Corvallis apartment in September was 19. He coached her at a cheerleading school in Tualatin. He said the sex was consensual.



Eugene-based TV station KVAL reports the victim said she had taken a prescription medication that knocks her out and she awoke to find Chatman on top of her.

Chatman now faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and second-degree sex abuse.



He has been a registered sex offender since he was convicted of touching a 16-year-old cheerleader in 2007 as she slept on a plane.



That crime happened when he was the head coach for West Coast Extreme All-Star Cheerleaders in Tigard and while the team was on the way home from a competition on the East Coast.

