Oregon Democratic tax plan riles businesses, GOP

A plan by Oregon House Democrats to raise more tax revenue from corporations and wealthy individuals is evoking memories of the Legislature's last major tax hikes.



Those tax increases from 2009 eventually became Measures 66 and 67, which were approved by voters in a contentious referendum campaign.



House Democrats rolled out their latest plan on Tuesday, and business groups reacted negatively.



A spokeswoman for the Portland Business Alliance says "the last thing we need is taxes on businesses that are helping our economy recover." The president of the Oregon Business Alliance says he hasn't had so many emails and questions since the Legislature's tax increases four years ago.



Democrats say they need $275 million in additional revenue to balance the state budget and boost education funding.



