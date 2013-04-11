Fisherman posts video of shark encounter - KPTV - FOX 12

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language

HONOLULU (KPTV) -

A fisherman in Hawaii got the surprise of his life as he reeled in a tuna.

Isaac Brumaghim went fishing for tuna off the coast of Hawaii. A tiger shark went after the same fish he snagged.

As he begins to reel in the fish, the shark follows it and jumps onto his kayak to take the tuna.

Brumaghim was able to scare the shark away, but he said he still gets shivers when he thinks about the frightening encounter.


