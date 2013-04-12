Thousands of bees swarm cop car in Aloha

Thousands of bees created a hazard for drivers in Aloha on Thursday afternoon.

The swarm was discovered by a Washington County sheriff's deputy while he was driving near SW 197th Avenue and Baseline Road.

At first, he said, the group of bees looked like a small cloud.

When he pulled over to check it out, he said the bees became agitated and tried to sting his windshield.

"He was able to keep the sidewalk and the road clear. The bees dispersed, but not before thousands were hit by some vehicles," said Sgt. Bob Ray. "So there's thousands of bees laying here on the side of the road."



No one was stung.

Deputies say the swarm could have come from a tree that was chopped down a half-mile away.



