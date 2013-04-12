Oregon couple survives helicopter crash in WA - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon couple survives helicopter crash in WA

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
OCEAN SHORES, WA (KPTV/AP) -

A helicopter crash-landed at the Hogan's Corner air strip at Ocean Shores on Friday morning.

Grays Harbor Undersheriff Dave Pimentel tells KXRO the 76-year-old man piloting the copter and a 51-year-old woman passenger had no obvious injuries. They had flown from Forest Grove on Friday morning for clam digging on the Washington coast.

KBKW reports the two-person copter landed on its side.


Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.