Oregon couple survives helicopter crash in WA

A helicopter crash-landed at the Hogan's Corner air strip at Ocean Shores on Friday morning.

Grays Harbor Undersheriff Dave Pimentel tells KXRO the 76-year-old man piloting the copter and a 51-year-old woman passenger had no obvious injuries. They had flown from Forest Grove on Friday morning for clam digging on the Washington coast.



KBKW reports the two-person copter landed on its side.



