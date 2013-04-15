San Jose player apologizes for gay slur in Timbers match

A San Jose Earthquakes forward who is alleged to have yelled a homophobic slur at a Portland Timbers player issued an apology Sunday night.

Alan Gordon's statement on the Earthquakes website said the comment was said in the "heat of the moment."

"I sincerely apologize for what I said in our game tonight. Although I said it in the heat of the moment, that language has no place in our game," the statement said. "That is not my character, but there is still no excuse for saying what I said. I made a mistake and I accept full responsibility for my actions."

Gordon and Timbers midfielder Will Johnson clashed after a foul in the 60th minute of Sunday's match at JELD-WEN Field. There were no yellow cards awarded, but Gordon was given a red card roughly 10 minutes later when he struck another Timbers player with his elbow.

Johnson opted not to comment on the incident after the match.



"I think it's probably better that I don't comment on that," he said. "It's a very sensitive matter. I'd prefer the league go through with their protocol."

Johnson went on to score a free kick goal to give the Timbers a 1-0 win.

Portland is now third in the Western Conference with a 2-1-3 record.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

