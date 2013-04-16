Computer issues causing serious problems for American Airlines

American Airlines is having computer problems that are causing widespread delays. Some passengers are stuck on planes while others can't make reservations.

Passengers are using social media to flood the airline with complaints.

American Airlines spokesman Kent Powell said Monday that the airline is trying to resolve the issues as quickly as it can.

On Twitter, American is sending out apologies but not offering customers much information about when the problem will be fixed.

As of midday, American had canceled seven flights and was experiencing delays on more than 50 others, according to the flight-tracking service FlightStats.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's holding arriving flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago's O'Hare Airport, and New York's LaGuardia Airport "due to airline automation."

