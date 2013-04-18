Police: Man uses car, bike, feet to evade Oregon trooper

A Washington state man attempted to evade police in southwest Oregon using a car, a bicycle and his feet.



Authorities say that on Wednesday around 2 a.m., an Oregon State Police trooper attempted to pull over a 1991 Honda Civic for a traffic violation in Medford, Ore., but the driver took off, beginning a police chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a road sign near a gas station.

The driver then ran out of the car and got on a mountain bike nearby. But the bike had flat tires, so the man began running through people's backyards.



Eventually, police officers caught up to the 21-year-old man identified as Anthony Jonathon Byam from Enumclaw, Wash.



Police say Byam stated he had stolen the vehicle just moments before the officer attempted to pull him over. He was booked into the Jackson County jail on several charges.

