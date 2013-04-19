Sheriff: Missing teen in eastern Oregon was hallucinating

The sheriff heading up the search for a young Oklahoma man missing in the wilds of southeastern Oregon says the young man was hallucinating the last time he telephoned his family.



He also said he was seeing plants coming out of the ground and running in a call to his girlfriend.



Nineteen-year-old Dustin Self has been missing a month since setting out from his family home outside Oklahoma City to test himself against the wilderness.



He also planned to check out churches that practice a South American religion that uses a hallucinogenic tea as a sacrament.



Sheriff Dave Glerup said Friday he thinks Self is either dead or walked off Steens Mountain and hitched a ride somewhere after his truck got stuck on a backcountry track.



